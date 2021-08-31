VALENCIA, 31 August 2021: Would you like to know how the largest aquarium in Europe works from the inside?

This summer, the Oceanogràfic de Valencia introduces the Backstage Tour, taking visitors behind the scenes of the facilities and seeing firsthand the care of the animals that reside there. You can visit the quarantine area to see the variety of different species that are waiting to be incorporated into the exhibition tanks. Also, discover how all the water that comes directly from the sea is filtered on a daily basis – a total of 960,000 litres. And, if you are one of those who enjoy close encounters, this adventure is for you – walk above the shark tunnel with dozens of sharks at your feet. Another of the new experiences for this summer is the private night visit and the Dinners at Lake Vivo. Unique experiences for the whole family.

Okuda’s ‘Instagrammable’ Art Arrives in Valencia

The popular Cantabrian urban artist has painted his first mural in the capital of Turia. It is one of his popular large-format figures composed of geometric shapes in striking colours, in the style of his works in Las Vegas, Paris or Denver. He already designed the 2018 municipal ‘falla’ in Valencia, and his work was in an exhibition at the Center del Carme Cultura Contemporània. Now permanent, lovers of urban art will be able to observe and photograph their work with this new mural that occupies 12 floors in the vicinity of the High-Speed Train Station of Joaquín Sorolla.





Valencia declared as World Design Capital for 2022

Over the last 100 years, Valencia has been a fountainhead of design and home to several generations of designers who have left their creative mark. For this reason, amongst many others, the World Design Organization (WDO) designated Valencia as the World Design Capital for 2022. This includes everything from the avant-garde architecture of the City of Arts and Sciences and such art nouveau treasures as Colón Market to the urban design that has created unique green spaces like Turia Garden and Central Park.

