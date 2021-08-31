Thai Lion confirms domestic flights

BANGKOK, 31 August 2021: Thai Lion Air confirmed on its Facebook page that it will resume domestic flights 1 September to all destinations it served before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the six domestic airlines serving Thailand, it was the last airline to confirm the decision after the Civil Aviation of Thailand Authority announcement at the weekend.

Travellers can book a THB800 all-inclusive one-way fare on the following routes from the airline’s home base Don Mueang Airport.

Out of Don Mueang (DMK)

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, UbonRatchathani, Udon Thani KhonKaen, Hat Yai, Krabi, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, and Surat Thani. All one-way fares are THB800).

Cross country flights

Chiang Mai to Pattaya U-Tapao Airport roundtrip.

Hat Yai to Udon Thani (fare THB1,200)

Udon Thani to Hat Yai (fare THB 1,500)

All-in fares from THB800 include a free baggage allowance 10 kg (check-in luggage and a 7kg carry-on bag. The offer runs until the end of September for flights to the end of December.

Travel requirements (CAAT)

Passengers for all flights on all six domestic airlines operating out of deep red zones, mostly Bangkok and central Thailand, must provide the following:

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test by RT-PCR or Antigen Test Kit (ATK).

Travellers can also use documentation that shows they have been infected not more than 90 days from the date of the flight or those who have passed the quarantine and tests as part of the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus projects.

Currently, the Thailand Airline Association is working with the creators of the Doctor Ready application (Mor Prom) to streamline and digitalise the documentation required for airline travel.

Airlines can now sell up to 75% of the seating capacity of the aircraft instead of just 50% previously. However, airlines must provide adequate social distancing at points in the transfer at check-in, the gate, during the transfer to the airport and once onboard.

CAAT is working with the airlines on comprehensive measures for air service to ensure passenger safety, such as temperature checks before entering the terminals. The organisation in the terminal arrangement of take-off and landing of aircraft Proper seating arrangements to create a distance the orientation of passengers as well as asking for cooperation with local health agencies to facilitate travel.

All travellers should double-check the arrangements and rules that are in place at the destination that could change with little notice depending on the provincial authorities.