MADRID, 15 August 2021: The Landscape of Light, a site comprising the unique areas of Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, has been inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage List under the category of Cultural Landscapes, becoming the first site in the Spanish capital to receive this distinction.

The decision was made at the 44th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou, China 25 July.

The initiative calls attention to a cultural landscape born of the relationship between people and nature, designed in an urban setting that has evolved over the years while retaining its original essence: the desire to combine culture and nature in the heart of a city for the enjoyment of its citizens; a place with a distinct identity where geography and history, the individual and the universal come together.

Read more: https://www.esmadrid.com/en/landscape-light-paseo-prado-and-retiro-park

New Illustrated Map of Madrid’s Centuries-Old Restaurants

Madrid is home to 12 centuries-old restaurants that in 2021 have been declared cultural and tourism sites of great civic importance and general interest to the city. They represent tradition, culture and gastronomy, and are part of Madrid’s exceptional culinary legacy. Botín (1725), Lhardy (1839), Casa Alberto (1827), and Bodega de la Ardosa (1892) are some of these time-honoured establishments in which you can savour many of Madrid’s most traditional dishes, such as Cocido (Madrid-style stew), Soldaditos de Pavía (battered and deep-fried cod with red peppers), and Callos (tripe), or just enjoy a caña of beer, a glass of vermouth on tap, or wines from the region.





To make things even easier for you, the Madrid Tourism Office has prepared a new illustrated map of restaurants and taverns that first opened more than a century ago. Follow the tour suggested on the map to enjoy dishes that never go out of style as you delve deeper into the history and culture of the city.

Read more: https://www.esmadrid.com/en/centuries-old-restaurants-madrid#

Download the map here: https://www.esmadrid.com/sites/default/files/mapa_restaurantescentenarios_madrid.pdf

Madrid: Europe’s Newest Luxury Destination

Madrid has been chosen as the flagship location for numerous prestigious international companies that have become part of the Spanish capital’s premium offerings. It includes 20 Michelin Star establishments, centuries-old restaurants, businesses dedicated to craft trades, exclusive brands, and a historical and cultural heritage that you won’t find anywhere else. This is all evidence of a firm trend, as the Spanish capital strives, in its own right, to become Europe’s newest luxury destination.







Madrid is home to some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, including the Four Seasons, which opened its doors in 2020 and the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, which is once again welcoming guests after its iconic Belle-Époque building underwent ambitious restoration work. These two new additions join Madrid’s extensive list of premium hotels which includes the historic Westin Palace and the Santo Mauro Autograph Collection. After being closed for a year, the latter has revamped its offering and resumed activity. The capital’s list of luxury hotels is set to further increase with the upcoming openings of the Iberostar Teatro Albéniz, Hardrock Hotel Madrid, JW Marriott and Madrid Edition.

Also joining the leading landmarks in the Spanish capital’s premium sector is the Galería Canalejas, a new symbol of luxury. Aside from the main fashion, accessory and premium jewellery brands, here you’ll also find the city’s new Food Hall. Set to open its doors in October of this year, this unique culinary experience will boast 14 restaurants serving a selection of dishes from around the world. It is the new addition to the other luxury symbol of the city as the emblematic Calle Serrano and Calle Ortega y Gasset in the Salamanca District.

Read more: https://galeriacanalejas.com/en/home/

