Klook partners with Google Things to do

SINGAPORE, 31 August 2021: Klook, a leading travel and leisure booking platform, is integrating its digital suite of offerings for travel operators with Google’s Things to Do platform.

The tie-up will enable operators of activities and attractions to function as an official site listing on Google Things to do.

Wilfred Fan.

Google Things to do is a display feature that allows consumers to plan and compare prices across activities and attractions around the world. It also allows for the availability of products to be updated and booked in real-time through a partner’s website.

“With the integration of Google Things to do, we continue to build on our strong momentum of digitising the travel experiences sector and supporting the digital transformation of operators,” said Klook chief commercial officer Wilfred Fan. “This demonstrates Klook’s commitment to equip and support travel operators with advanced capabilities and tools to achieve online success. Working with Klook will open new doors for travel operators, tapping into the latest developments in online user engagement behaviours that are evolving faster than ever.”

With Klook as a connectivity partner, travel operators can provide an official site listing on Google Things to do without any technological development efforts and help drive even more bookings from Google. Leveraging the company’s proprietary ‘Digital Solutions’, operators will be able to manage their prices, ticketing, inventory management, and marketing, while Klook manages the technology from API integration to payment enablement.

Additionally, they will be able to enjoy increased global presence and outreach with Klook’s support in 14 languages and 41 currencies, including over 30 payment methods globally.

Klook has seen an uptick in demand from operators who are eager to digitise their businesses. In the first half of 2021 alone, Klook has seen a 185% increase in sign-ups from operators across the Asia Pacific region. The list includes a variety of operators such as Manila Ocean Park, Suzuka Circuit Park, The Habitat Penang Hill, Utsunomiya Zoo and Sunlight Air.