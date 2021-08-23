SINGAPORE, 23 August 2021: Turisme de Barcelona and Barcelona City Council, with EureCat as a technological partner, recently presented a new App that aims to avoid congestion in the different tourist spaces by offering other alternative visits.

Check Barcelona is the name of the new application, a guide to the city and its metropolitan and provincial environments with real-time information on occupation and availability of facilities, public spaces, beaches, availability of parking lots, and other places of tourist interest.

The objective of the new application is to provide the visitor with a tool that allows them to know, in real-time, the occupation status of the different spaces and manage the reservation following the established security and capacity protocols. In this way, by optimizing the visit, the degree of visitor satisfaction increases and improves the management of tourist areas and attractions with a high concentration of visitors. Up-to-date information on security protocols, mobility and other relevant aspects also contributes to the security of the visit.

Read more: https://checkbarcelona.com/

Barcelona Bus Turístic Resumes Operations

The Barcelona Bus Turístic, operated by Barcelona Metropolitan Transport (TMB) in association with Turisme de Barcelona: resumed its routes last July after being suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic. The red and blue routes will be running as usual and taking visitors to the city’s main attractions.





The Bus Turístic is the perfect way to enjoy Barcelona’s cultural and shopping attractions on a convenient and sustainable means of transport from the unique vantage point of the upper deck of an open-topped bus. Initially, the service will run every 20 to 30 minutes from 9am with the last bus departing at 7pm. As is the case with all public transport, face coverings must be worn on board. A 16-language audio guide is available and a crew member will be on the bus to help passengers and give them information.

Read more: https://bcnshop.barcelonaturisme.com/shopv3/en/product/21/barcelona-bus-turistic.html?o=h&w=9329-1795&utm_source=Visit-Home&utm_medium=carrussel&utm_campaign=BBT-EN

Turisme de Barcelona has become a partner destination at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the institution that represents the worldwide travel trade and tourism private sector and it works to promote the sector development ensuring the sustainable growth in coordination with governmental entities, destinations and other relevant industry agents.

Barcelona Safe Travel Stamp Certification with WTTC

Turisme de Barcelona has been collaborating with the WTTC since November last year, to manage in Barcelona the Safe Travels stamp. The stamp recognizes the standardized safe travel protocols and the security measures against the Covid-19, aiming as well to inspire and to help travelers feel confident again. As of today, there are more than 200 approved destinations and thousands of companies that have been recognized with this stamp. In Barcelona city, in just two months, more than 150 companies have been registered and the number increases day by day.Read more: https://professional.barcelonaturisme.com/en/blog/safe-travels-stamp-by-wttc