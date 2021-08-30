Muscat, Oman, 30 August 2021: Emirates introduced a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat at the weekend to improve connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond.

The announcement comes as Oman is set to reopen its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate, starting 1 September. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels.

From 28 August, EK866 departs from Dubai at 0215, arriving in Muscat at 0330. The return flight, EK867, departs from Muscat 0440, arriving in Dubai at 0555.

Tickets can be booked at www.emirates.com, or via the airline’s app, travel agents and online travel agents.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

Customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city is open for international business and leisure visitors. Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE).

(Source: Emirates)