Ocean Park looks for development partners

HONG KONG, 30 August 2021: Ocean Park has issued a pre-qualification invitation to solicit potential partners to co-develop the park through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

It formally starts the two-phase procurement process for the implementation of the future strategy of Ocean Park. It begins with the current Pre-Qualification Stage and will be followed by the tender stage in late 2021 or early 2022.

Ocean Park Corporation chairman Lau Ming-wai said: “We can only achieve the park’s new vision with the right line-up of partners who share the long-term goal not only for the park but also for Hong Kong in general. Together, we hope to turn Ocean Park into the pearl of the Government’s Invigorating Island South initiative, enhancing visitor experiences from every aspect while achieving business sustainability.”

Together with the government, Ocean Park completed the rethink exercise in January 2021 to chart the way forward and reimagine new opportunities. Under the plan, the park will implement a new operating model and fee-charging mode and introduce brand-new visitor experiences in three zones in the Ocean Park site that cover 376,000 (sqm)

Three zones

They include a free-entry retail, dining and entertainment zone in the lower park, an adventure zone and a wellness zone in the upper park.

The park is looking for developers and partners for each of the zones or all three zones.