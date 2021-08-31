STB eases voucher redemption process

SINGAPORE, 31 August 2021: Singapore has simplified proof of identity for citizens to redeem their digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) and book their experiences at community clubs and centres across Singapore.

The new method using a national service ID or a passport complements the existing Singpass verification process and makes it easier for citizens who are unable to access their Singpass.

Singapore Tourism Board had earlier reviewed the redemption process together with five SRV authorised booking partners after receiving feedback from citizens on how to improve the scheme.

Citizens need to take their original identification document to one of the 34 locations and seek assistance from an authorised SRV Ambassador for their redemption.

Since March 2021, STB and PA have also been working together to organise SRV-eligible tours and activities. These are led by PA grassroots organisations and include transportation to and from the CCs or recreational centres for added convenience. To date, 12 tours have been organised for over 500 participants, most of whom are seniors.

As of 1 August 2021, over 1 million adult Singapore citizens have used their SRV at least once, making over 1.4 million transactions that amounted to over SGD168 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings.