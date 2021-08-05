Air India resumes South Asia flights

DELHI, 5 August 2021: Air India is resuming some international flights to destinations in South Asia this month, according to the airline’s Twitter and Facebook posts.

It will start flying from Chennai to Colombo in Sri Lanka every Thursday, effective this week. Strict entry rules apply in both India and Sri Lanka.

The airline also introduced this week a twice-weekly service from Delhi to Male, the capital of the Maldives, every Wednesday and Saturday. Male is also served by flights on Monday and Thursday from Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India has confirmed it resume services from Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal three times weekly on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Most of the traffic is for repatriation or essential business travel.

Services that will fly Indian students to the US to start the new school year are scheduled on the Delhi-Newark route on 6, 13, 20, and 27 August.

Ticket prices on routes to the US from India have more than doubled since April.

Additional flights between India and Doha, Qatar, are now scheduled until 29 October 2021.