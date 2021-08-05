For Sale: TG buildings nationwide

BANGKOK, 5 August 2021: Thai Airways International posted details of 10 properties that are up for sale under the airline’s rehabilitation programme supervised by the bankruptcy court.

THAI showcases the 10 properties on its website (see link below) with location details showing on Google Maps.

Interested buyers are invited to tender bids for the sale of the properties located in cities across the country and mainly downtown sales offices. Some of the offices had closed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, mainly when the airline stopped serving domestic destinations.

The sales list identified three properties in Bangkok. One is the TG Larn Luang Building that was originally the head office of the airline’s parent company Thai Airways.

Another called the Rak Khun Thai Fa building stands next to the perimeter road serving Don Mueang Airport in northern Bangkok.

Also, the THAI Silom Road Thailand country office is up for sale.

Two properties are up for sale in Chiang Mai – a plot of land close to the city’s airport in Pa Daet sub-district and the airline’s downtown office. Downtown TG offices in Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani are also listed.

For more information, please send your request to e-mail propertyforsale@thaiairways.com, download via this link, call 0-2545-2128 or 08-1813-5968, visit Facebook: TG Property for Sale or add Line – https://lin.ee/Tf6NkW9

Last April the airline vacated its showcase crew centre in Laksi, a northern suburb of Bangkok close to Don Mueang Airport. The property was sold for THB1.81 billion to Energy Complex Co Ltd (EnCo) through a bidding process.

The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered THAI to sell its Laksi Crew Training Center consisting of land and buildings. Funds raised from the sale of the Laksi Office and now the 10 properties around the country will be used to sustain the airline’s business operations.