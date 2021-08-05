FCM link to HotelHub platform

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2021: FCM, a leading travel management company, is partnering with HotelHub, a hotel technology solution provider for travel management companies (TMCs), to provide global hotel bookings and distribution solutions for travellers.

The HotelHub platform aggregates hotel content from multiple GDS and non-GDS sources and includes a tool for agents that fully automates the hotel booking workflow and includes an application programming interface (API) integrated with the industry’s online booking tools.





This ensures all hotel bookings, regardless of how they are booked, are manageable within the HotelHub platform. HotelHub’s smart tech delivers unparalleled efficiencies, choice and automation of corporate hotel bookings.

Flight Centre Travel Group vice president corporate suppliers and distribution Yon Abad said: “HotelHub’s independent, flexible and modern technology, and its scalability and highly customisable content, will be central to our hotel strategy. Their leading experience and proven track record to date helped develop our vision and plans.”

HotelHub will be available to FCM Asia’s agents through their agent booking tools, as well as to clients via traveller self-booking tools, including FCM’s online booking tools and apps. Content from multiple sources, including the GDS, OTAs and any direct hotel content negotiated by FCM or the client, is consolidated into one interface to bring recommended, personalised content in a single view to agents or travellers.

Yon Abad added: “Leveraging HotelHub’s platform to distribute our extensive and vetted content will enable us to offer globally a best-in-class hotel product and solutions to our corporate customers. This will allow them to meet their objectives of cost control, compliance and duty of care for this category. The ability to drive our highly customised content to the agent desktop or direct to the client through API will greatly improve efficiency and elevate our customer service levels.”