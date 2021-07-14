IATA Awards open for nominations

GENEVA 14 July 2021: The International Air Transport Association is inviting nominations for the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the aviation industry’s agenda on diversity and inclusion. In fact, it has been an opportunity to redouble our efforts to improve our performance. Improving our gender balance, in particular, is a top priority, as seen by the growing number of signatories to the IATA 25by2025 pledge. The second edition of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards will once again highlight exceptional work in this area. Along with honouring those leading change, the awards aim to inspire even greater urgency in driving the changes needed to strengthen aviation with a commitment to diversity and inclusion at the industry’s highest levels of leadership,” said IATA’s director-general Willie Walsh.

The Awards recognize three categories of Diversity and Inclusion leadership.

Inspirational Role Model Award: Recognizes a woman holding a senior position within the air transport industry who has had a significant impact on the aviation agenda through her strong contribution to business delivery, as well as her ongoing support of diversity and inclusion agenda. Nominees are welcome from across the aviation industry.

High Flyer Award: Recognizes a young female aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favour of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry. Open to all female professionals in the aviation industry.

Diversity & Inclusion Team Award: Recognizes an airline that has seen a measurable change in diversity and inclusion as a result of the work it has been doing in this area. Open to all IATA member airlines.

The winners of each category will receive USD25,000 in prize money sponsored by Qatar Airways, payable to the awardee or their nominated charity working on diversity and inclusion projects.

The 2021 nominations will be evaluated by an independent panel consisting of the 2019 recipients of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards: Christine Ourmières-Widener, CEO of TAP Air Portugal; Fadimatou Noutchemo Simo, Founder and President of the Young African Aviation Professional Association; and Christina Kennedy, General Manager People – Operations and Employee Experience at Air New Zealand. The judging panel will be chaired by Karen Walker, Editor-in-Chief of Air Transport World.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 29 August 2021 at 1800 CET. Full details for nominations can be found on the IATA website.

The winners of the 2021 IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards will be announced at IATA’s 77th Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit to be held in Boston, USA (3-5 October 2021).

The IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards were launched in 2019 to recognize and celebrate the efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive aviation industry. These annual awards were suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.​​​​​​​

View the Diversity and Inclusion Awards​ Update on 25 by 2025 presentation (pdf)