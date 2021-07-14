BANGKOK, Thailand, 12th July 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the much-anticipated opening date of Centara Reserve Samui in August 2021.

Centara Reserve is Centara’s sixth brand, complementing the group’s five other industry-leading labels, including Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI.

Marking the start of a new era of experiential luxury hospitality, Centara Reserve offers personalised travel experiences for individuals seeking a meaningful escape with experiences crafted with a personal touch. Each Reserve property is set in a uniquely curated destination, inviting guests to explore a world reserved for them.

Set at the tranquil end of Chaweng Beach, Centara Reserve’s flagship resort on Samui will comprise 184 brand-new luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas. Guests can enjoy five unique dining experiences and the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga pavilion, children’s zone, and diverse event spaces.

Travellers are invited to be among the first to experience the curated spaces and unique services at Centara Reserve Samui, the first resort in Centara’s new collection of luxury hotels and resorts.

From a short Samui sojourn to an extended escape, and for those who enjoy the good life, to those who enjoy the suite life, a trio of experiences have been wonderfully crafted for guests. Choose from a selection of introductory offers to complement your travel lifestyle from THB5,900++ per night, inclusive of breakfast, complimentary room upgrade and much more.

For more information about the offers and reservations, please visit:

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/centara-reserve-opening/