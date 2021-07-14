How airlines can ramp up for recovery

SINGAPORE, 14 July 2021: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider for the global travel industry, released Tuesday a new whitepaper outlining new methodologies that enable its airline partners to create more accurate network plans as their focus shifts from short-term planning to long-term recovery.

Sabre’s latest whitepaper, The Art & Science of Airline Network Planning to Ramp up for Recovery, has been released as the airline industry turns its attention to longer-term planning once more and away from the short-term operational focus that was necessary earlier in the pandemic.

“From an aviation perspective, the latter half of 2021 is the time to change our outlook from crisis mode with a focus only on the immediate term to again taking on a more strategic view; analyzing market and fleet adjustments for the seasons and years to come,” said Sabre Travel Solutions Chief Services Officer Cem Tanyel.

Whitepaper standouts

The new methodologies take a more holistic view of Airline Network Planning at a time when it is not possible to rely on previous years’ data alone.

It identifies how airlines are shifting from a purely short-term to a full timeline planning view and why this process is complex as we move towards recovery.

It features the latest industry data to help airline managers in their decision-making process.

It explains why airlines need to place a deeper focus on segmentation in both the leisure and business segments identifying the destinations and segments that are seeing above-average capacity rebound.

To see the full whitepaper: The Art & Science of Network Planning to Ramp up for Recovery, please click here.