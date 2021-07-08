AirAsia Indonesia hibernates flights

JAKARTA, 8 July 2021: In response to a deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Indonesia, AirAsia Indonesia is hibernating commercial flight operations starting 6 July to support containment efforts and the emergency public restrictive order in Java and Bali.

All AirAsia Indonesia scheduled domestic and international flights will remain grounded until 6 August 2021. However, chartered and cargo flight services will remain operational to support the repatriation of travellers and cargo shipments, AirAsia Indonesia stated.

Passengers can change their flights and have the option of converting their booking into a credit account that is valid for future redemption for up to 730 days or move their flights for an unlimited number of times without any charges before the cutoff date of 31 October 2021. They are also eligible for a refund.

Visit: AVA on airasia.com or support.airasia.com.