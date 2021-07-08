Hotelbeds recruits French hotel chain

PALMA, Spain, 8 July 2021: Hotelbeds concluded a sales agreement this week with All Suites Appart Hotel tourist and business residences, part of Groupe Pichet, a leading real estate player in France.

With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured preferential offers and privileges for its clients at 11 properties that are part of All Suites across France. In preparation for meeting pent-up travel demand, Hotelbeds will have access to preferential rates designed to inspire travel and help drive industry recovery.

In return, All Suites will have access to Hotelbeds’ extensive network of over 60,000 professional travel buyers based in over 140 source markets worldwide, including high-value channels such as travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programs.

Hotelbeds global sourcing director Jorge Cortés said: “We are delighted to expand our portfolio in France with this new partnership between All Suites Appart Hotel tourist and business residences and Hotelbeds. Properties located in the centre of various French cities, close to business districts and major tourist attractions, will join our extensive portfolio of more than 180,000 hotels worldwide.”