Scoot adds A321 to fleet

BANGKOK, 30 June 2021: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has taken delivery of three A321neo aircraft leased from BOC Aviation.

Scoot’s A321neo aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines and seat 236 passengers in a single-class layout. Scoot will operate the A321neo on routes of up to six hours from Singapore.

The A321neo is a member of the A320neo family, of which Scoot has ordered 39 aircraft from Airbus (including six A321neos) and is acquiring another 10 A321neos under lease agreements.

At the end of May 2021, the A320neo Family had won 7,400 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.