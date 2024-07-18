Thai AirAsia moves back to Bangkok’s DMK

BANGKOK, 19 July 2024: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will relocate its flight operations to Don Mueang Airport (DMK) from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport starting 1 October 2024.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK). Some AirAsia flights (FD) and an AirAsia X flight (D7) to Kuala Lumpur remain at BKK.**

Thai AirAsia X back home at DMK effective 1 October.

Effective 1 October, Thai AirAsia X guests flying to Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Sapporo in Japan; Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia, will depart from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, which is located in the northern suburb of the Thai capital, 25 km from the city centre.

The relocation by Thai AirAsia X will improve the network contribution between AirAsia’s domestic and regional flights and Thai AirAsia X’s East Asia and Sydney Australia services. It will also save connecting passengers from having to transfer by taxi between the two airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, a distance of 50 km.

Thai AirAsia X Chief Executive Officer Tassapon Bijleveld commented: “The return of Thai AirAsia X to Don Mueang Airport is a homecoming. We will be joining the strong and extensive AirAsia network, which has a domestic market share of over 40% in Thailand and a vibrant international network that encompasses Greater China, India and South Asia, Asean and Japan representingl 93 routes served by 1,250 flights a week to provide a wealth of opportunities for FlyThru services.”

Guests booked on Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) for travel from 1 October 2024 onwards will automatically depart from Don Mueang Airport without contacting the airline. However, they should note that if their flight falls on 1 October, the changeover will be effective at 0001 on 1 October.

From 1 August 2024 onwards, guests will also receive a notification by email, SMS or the contact channel provided to the airline with appropriate offers and advice on its relocation to Don Mueang Airport.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of eight Airbus A330 aircraft, which will increase to 11 aircraft by the end of 2024. To support its growth, the airline expects to receive three to five new aircraft annually.

**For Thai AirAsia (flight code FD) flights connecting Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai and AirAsia X (flight code D7) Suvarnabhumi-Kuala Lumpur continues to operate at Suvarnabhumi Airport as usual**