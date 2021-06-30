SWISS presents new premium economy class

ZURICH, 30 June 2021: SWISS unveiled its new premium economy class earlier this week which will join economy, business and first-class from the fourth quarter of this year.

SWISS premium economy class travellers will enjoy greater privacy and enhanced inflight comfort derived from the newly developed fixed-backshell seat.

The new class will offer a wider range of inflight meals, double the economy class registered baggage allowance and priority boarding.

It will be gradually installed on all 12 of SWISS’s long-haul Boeing 777-300ERs and was on sale in the airline’s booking channels effective last Monday.

“We are delighted that, in introducing our new premium economy class, we are meeting our customers’ growing demand for more privacy, more comfort and more individuality,” said SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx at the Monday launch presentation. “And by introducing our new class of travel, we are also further strengthening our premium positioning in the growing leisure travel segment.”

The entire SWISS Boeing 777-300ER fleet will feature the new premium economy class cabin by the start of the 2022 summer schedule. Cabins will have 24 seats in the new category. In line with general market pricing, the one-way fare for the new premium economy class will be around CHF250 to 350 higher than its economy class equivalent.

The new seat is wider than an economy class seat; between 46 and 48 centimetres, compared to 43.4 and seat pitch has been extended from 78.7cm to 99cm. Seats offer greater recline and have a fold-out leg rest.

Destinations served by SWISS with this aircraft type include Bangkok, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo or Singapore.