AirAsia launches Bangkok-Phu Quoc route

BANGKOK, 19 July 2024: AirAsia introduces its latest route between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Vietnam’s popular tourist island, Phu Quoc.

A must-visit destination, the Bangkok Don Mueang-Phu Quoc service will commence on 27 October 2024 with a daily flight using an A320.

Flight FD660 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1200 and arrives in Phu Quoc at 1320.

Flight FD661 departs Phu Quoc at 1350 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1515.

Promotional fares starting from THB1,450 are available for bookings via AirAsia MOVE and airasia.com until 28 July 2024 for travel from 27 October 2024 until 29 March 2025.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Vietnam is one of the countries where AirAsia will expand its network to cater to the growing demand for air travel brought about by the many cities that the country has successfully developed as tourism centres. This latest route reaffirms AirAsia’s position as the provider of the most direct flights between Thailand and Vietnam; we fly on six routes to five cities across the country. We are proud to note that Thai AirAsia is the only airline serving Phu Quoc directly from Don Mueang, offering guests on-time service at great affordability.”

Phu Quoc is the southernmost island of Vietnam, close to the border with Cambodia. While not yet widely known among Thai travellers, it offers a range of interesting attractions, such as the island’s Starfish Beach and gondola rides at Vietnam’s largest amusement park, VinPearl Grand World, dubbed the Venice of Vietnam. Other attractions include VinWonders Phu Quoc, VinPearl Sea Shell Aquarium and VinPearl Safari Phu Quoc for animal viewing, the longest overseas cable car ride in the world at Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, and Sunset Town, the Mediterranean-style setting with Vietnamese twists ideal for leisure strolls.

Thai AirAsia now operates 77 weekly flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Hanoi (14), Ho Chi Minh City (21), Danang (21), Nha Trang (7) and Phu Quoc (7), while from Chiang Mai the airline flies to Hanoi (7).