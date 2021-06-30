Crystal launches luxury expedition ship

STRALSUND, Germany, 30 June 2021: Crystal Expedition Cruises officially welcomed its new luxury expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor to the fleet, the first and only Polar Class Six expedition yacht built in a German shipyard.

Executives from Genting Hong Kong (GHK), including group president Colin Au; Crystal’s senior vice president and hotel operations, Bernie Leypold joined the naming ceremony that took place on the helipad of the ship docked at MV WERFTEN shipyard in Stralsund.

Crystal Cruises 27 June officially welcomed its new 200-passenger expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor christening by Manuela Schwesig, Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region where the shipyard in Stralsund, Germany resides.

“Today is a landmark day as we christen Crystal Endeavor… a testament to Crystal’s award-winning design and MV WERFTEN’S superb German engineering with system redundancies, including 100% additional lifeboat capacity, to handle extreme polar conditions,” said GHK Chairman Tan Sri KT Lim.

The 200 passenger Crystal Endeavor will offer 100 all-verandah, all-butler serviced suites, among the most spacious in expedition cruising. Inaugural 10-night voyages, Iceland, the Arctic Circle and Europe, will start from 17 July.

The Luxury Iceland Expedition voyages will sail roundtrip from the ship’s homeport of Reykjavík and will be followed by the 10-night Journey of Vikings: Iceland & Norway from Reykjavík to Tromsø departing 5 September 2021.