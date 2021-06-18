QNTC names PR team leader

DOHA, 18 June 2021: Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has appointed Deveekaa Nijhawan to lead its International PR and communications team, to assist in marketing the destination in key markets.

She will execute QNTC’s tailored global communications campaigns, focusing on key markets as part of the country’s strategy to become a world-leading tourism destination. Her remit covers key markets such as India, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and the United Arab Emirates with a focus on engaging and penetrating travel trade and consumer media.

Deveekaa is a senior PR professional with over 10 years of experience in PR and communications in the hospitality sector.

As part of the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, QNTC is on a journey to welcome 6 million visitors a year by 2030 by improving and expanding the country’s tourism proposition with visitor experience at its core.

Qatar continues to grow and improve tourism assets, enhance the end-to-end customer experience and invest in service excellence across every touchpoint.

Qatar National Tourism Council chief operating officer Berthold Trenkel said: “We are thrilled to welcome Deveekaa to the team. She will play a pivotal role in delivering our ambitious tourism development strategy. Her extensive PR and Communications experience and knowledge of global markets will help us engage with travellers as we prepare to welcome tourists back to Qatar.”

QNTC’s commitment to developing bespoke relationships in key markets is reinforced by the new appointments of representation agencies, such as BRANDit, Black Diamond and Lobster, tourism sales and marketing agencies in India, the UK and Germany.

To find out more information, head to https://www.visitqatar.qa/