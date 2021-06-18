Phuket hotels certified Sandbox ready

BANGKOK, 18 June 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently presented the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificates to more than 300 tourism businesses in Phuket, as the island is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated visitors under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model from 1 July 2021.

TAT deputy governor of Tourism Products and Business, Thapanee Kiatphaiboon and Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew presented SHA Plus badges at an event hosted earlier this week.

Thapanee said: “The ‘SHA Plus’ standard symbolises Phuket’s readiness to reopen the island, which local stakeholders have worked together to create as part of the pilot scheme.”

The ‘SHA’ logo certifies that venues and businesses have public health measures in place for Covid-19, while the ‘Plus’ sign confirms that more than 70% of employees in the organisation are fully vaccinated under the ‘Phuket Must Win’ vaccination programme.

Under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model, foreign visitors who arrive from 1 July 2021, onwards will be required to book hotels, which are ‘SHA Plus’ certified for their first 14 days before leaving Phuket island to explore other destinations in Thailand.

Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate, and of these, more than 300 are SHA Plus-certified. The number is continuing to rise as all SHA-certified businesses in Phuket, where at least 70% of staff are inoculated, are encouraged to register for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate.

Meanwhile, TAT is currently developing the SHA Plus Booking Authentication System’ (SHABA) to be used by visitors to confirm ‘Phuket Sandbox’ bookings at ‘SHA Plus’ hotels.

Under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ conditions, visitors will be able to book their accommodation via online travel agencies, travel agencies or directly with the ‘SHA Plus’ hotels under the conditions of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’. Hotel Reservations teams will be required to enter their guests’ bookings into the ‘SHABA’ platform, which will generate an official confirmation number and QR code.