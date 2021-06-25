Carnival expands fleet

MIAMI, 25 June 2021: Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Wednesday to grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023, taking the delivery and owners acquisitions.

The first involves taking the delivery position of an Excel-class ship that had previously been assigned to sister line AIDA Cruises that will arrive in late 2023. The second involves taking ownership of Costa Magica from another of the group’s European sister lines. It is going through a dry dock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion and will join the fleet by mid-2022.

These two ships are in addition to the capacity growth represented by Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first Excel-class, liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ship which starts sailing from Port Canaveral on 31 July and her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will be delivered and sail from Miami starting in late 2022, as part of Carnival’s 50th birthday festivities.

The addition of these four ships will bring the Carnival fleet to 27 by year-end 2023.

“While our immediate focus is on our restart of guest operations this summer… we are excited about these additions to our fleet which reflect the strong position that Carnival has established in the U.S., the pent-up demand we continue to see for cruise vacations, and the overall plans by Carnival Corporation to optimize capacity and growth in key markets,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

(Source: Carnival Cruise Line)