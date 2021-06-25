German travel specialists eLearn the Maldives

MALE, the Maldives, 25 June 2021 Visit Maldives rolled out an eLearning programme, Wednesday, with FVW Akademie targeting the travel trade in German-speaking markets.

FVW is one of the leading media channels for travel for German-speaking regions and countries in Europe.

The programme launched this week and continues until November 2021, featuring educational and B2B trade content that showcases the Maldives with the latest situation updates. Approximately 400 travel trade attendees are expected to take part in the five-month programme. A raffle prize sponsored by Nakai Dhiggiri Resort will be presented at the close of the training programme.

Visit Maldives has several activities in the pipeline to further promote the destination in Germany. These include joint promotions with airlines and tour operators, print and digital advertisements and several more collaborations with media and key stakeholders in the market.

Visit Maldives also participated in the virtual edition of ITB Berlin held last March.

Germany remains the third-ranked market for the Maldives in terms of tourist arrivals based on figures published on 16 June 2021. Even though arrivals plummeted this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the Maldives welcomed 23,883 visitors from Germany so far this year.