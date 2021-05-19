Vietnam reins in Covid spread

HANOI, 19 May 2021: Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the COVID-19 pandemic is now basically under control nationwide, according to a report on the Vietnam Government Portal.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the assertion during a meeting on the country’s Covid-19 response held in Hanoi on Monday afternoon.

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 1 May to 18 May.

All Covid-19 outbreaks with clear infection sources have been controlled, and no new unlinked infection cases have been found, the Prime Minister noted.

The country’s Ministry of Health confirmed 104 new cases on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 4,464, one of the lowest cumulative counts in Southeast Asia.

But the PM stressed that the risk remains high if vigilance is not sustained. He urged the entire political system and people to take more swift, comprehensive and drastic measures to contain the pandemic and boost economic recovery.

Covid-19 prevention and control measures are being enforced at industrial parks while fighting against the pandemic by financing a comprehensive vaccine campaign rollout.

Vietnam suffered a fourth wave of local transmissions since 27 April, with 1,320 domestic cases confirmed in 27 cities that raised the national caseload to 4,464 up until this week. The national tally includes 2,668 recoveries and 35 fatalities.

(Source: VGP)