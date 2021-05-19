Trip.com extends tier validity

SINGAPORE, 19 May 2021: As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact travel, Trip.com extends membership tier validity attained through the travel company’s Rewards programme.

Travellers can gain an extension of their membership tier without a downgrade to a lower level when their account is up for renewal, on or after 31 May. Their present status will be renewed through 31 December. 2021.

“We recognise these uncertain times and challenges, and that is why we continue to strive to be a global company offering great travel products and services to all our customers,” said Trip.com COO Schubert Lou.

But some of its Rewards programme members might argue the company needs to do more and may have to revisit the 31 December end-date and extend the membership tier validity once more. They point to the uncertainties and fears that travel disruptions will continue into 2022.

