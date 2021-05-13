The Maldives block South Asian travellers

MALE, the Maldives, 13 May 2021: The Maldives tweaks entry rules, 13 May, suspending entry for tourists from South Asian countries. as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19

The temporary ban covers all categories of visa holders who travel from South Asian countries until further notice, according to the Maldives Immigration statement.

The restrictions apply to travellers originating from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It also applies to other nationalities who transited in South Asian countries or stopped there during the past 14 days.

Healthcare professionals with valid work permits are exempt from the latest rule, but they must provide a PCR negative result taken 96 hours prior to their departure to the Maldives and undergo home quarantine for 14 days. A second negative PCR test with a negative is required two days prior to the end of the quarantine period.

In a related move to curb the import of Covid-19 variants, inbound travellers from other countries and regions must present a PCR negative result taken 96 hours prior to their departure from the first port of embarkation en-route to the Maldives, even if vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Maldives Airports Company Ltd that manages Velana International Airport, said its vaccination centre that provides jabs to tourists will open for vaccination only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 0900 to 1200. The centre administers the Sinopharm vaccine for the first and second jabs at present.