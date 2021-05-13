Tripadvisor unveils the World’s Best for 2021

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2021: With a year’s worth of pent-up travel demand on the brink of bursting as summer approaches, Tripadvisor, announced Wednesday its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels, giving people the inspiration they need to finally turn their daydreams into real trips.

Representing the region, Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa in Vietnam made it to first place on the World’s Top Rooftop Hotels list. Another big winner, the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa in the Maldives, took the first spot on the World’s Most Picture-Perfect Hotels list.

Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel.

Every year, Tripadvisor combs through the millions of reviews from its global community of travellers to surface the hotels that people raved about most, and this year is no different. Even during the pandemic, travellers continued to discover, book, and give feedback on places to stay, both near and far. Despite the significant disruption to the hospitality industry in 2020, hotels around the World found new ways to dazzle guests and deliver top-of-the-line service.

“From navigating lockdowns to vaccine roll-outs, 2020 was definitely the year of staycations in Asia. This year, with negotiations for travel bubbles across the region in place, we’re all excited to finally get back to travel. Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best awards celebrate the best hotels around the World – big, small, romantic and more, inviting travellers to get inspired and start planning their epic return to travel once it’s safe again,” said Tripadvisor spokesperson Jane Lim.

New year, new categories

In addition to the much-loved categories of hotels and B&Bs that Tripadvisor typically awards, an exciting change for 2021 includes the introduction of four brand-new categories, taking the total to 10. New this year are the Hottest New Hotels (properties that opened in July 2019 or later), Top Rooftop Hotels, Safari Stays and Picture-Perfect Hotels (properties with gorgeous photos on Tripadvisor).

Kandolhu Maldives.

Top 10 Hotels in Asia for 2021

  1. Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives
  2. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Ubud, Indonesia
  3. The Legian Bali – Seminyak, Indonesia
  4. Chandys Windy Woods – Chithirapuram, India
  5. Mirihi Island Resort – Mirihi, Maldives
  6. The Ritz-Carlton, Macau – Macau, China
  7. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments – Bangkok, Thailand
  8. Jaya House River Park – Siem Reap, Cambodia
  9. Milaidhoo Island Maldives – Milaidhoo Island, Maldives
  10. Gili Lankanfushi – Lankanfushi, Maldives

2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels by Category:

Category

Asia #1

World #1

Top Hotel

Best hotels overall

Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #4 in the World overall)

Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil

NEW! Hottest New Hotel

Opened July 2019 or later

No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA at #4)

Arinna Cappadocia – Göreme, Turkey

NEW! Best Safari Stay

Properties with safari features

No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Aahana the Corbett Wilderness at #9)

Patagonia Camp – Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

NEW! Top Rooftop Hotel

Hotels with the best rooftops

Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa – Hanoi, Vietnam

NEW! Picture-Perfect Hotel

Hotels with gorgeous photos

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa – Fasmendhoo, Maldives

Best Small Hotel

Less than 30 rooms

X Rector Minsu – Pulau Tioman, Malaysia (Also ranked #6 in the World in this category)

Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco – Capri, Italy

Best Romance Hotel

Majority of reviews from couples

Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #8 in the World in this category)

Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat – Montville, Australia

Best B&B

Limited to B&B

White Palace B&B – Ji’an, Taiwan

The Toulson Court – Scarborough, United Kingdom

Best All Inclusive

Limited to All-Inclusive properties

Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Ikos Olivia – Gerakini, Greece

Most Saved Hotel

Highest volume of “saves” on Tripadvisor

No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel: The Kayon Resort by Pramana at #3)

Havana Cabana at Key West West – Key West, Fla.

To see all Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners for 2021, across all subcategories, visit: tripadvisor.com.sg/TravelersChoice

