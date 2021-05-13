Tripadvisor unveils the World’s Best for 2021

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2021: With a year’s worth of pent-up travel demand on the brink of bursting as summer approaches, Tripadvisor, announced Wednesday its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels, giving people the inspiration they need to finally turn their daydreams into real trips.
Representing the region, Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa in Vietnam made it to first place on the World’s Top Rooftop Hotels list. Another big winner, the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa in the Maldives, took the first spot on the World’s Most Picture-Perfect Hotels list.
Every year, Tripadvisor combs through the millions of reviews from its global community of travellers to surface the hotels that people raved about most, and this year is no different. Even during the pandemic, travellers continued to discover, book, and give feedback on places to stay, both near and far. Despite the significant disruption to the hospitality industry in 2020, hotels around the World found new ways to dazzle guests and deliver top-of-the-line service.
“From navigating lockdowns to vaccine roll-outs, 2020 was definitely the year of staycations in Asia. This year, with negotiations for travel bubbles across the region in place, we’re all excited to finally get back to travel. Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best awards celebrate the best hotels around the World – big, small, romantic and more, inviting travellers to get inspired and start planning their epic return to travel once it’s safe again,” said Tripadvisor spokesperson Jane Lim.
New year, new categories
In addition to the much-loved categories of hotels and B&Bs that Tripadvisor typically awards, an exciting change for 2021 includes the introduction of four brand-new categories, taking the total to 10. New this year are the Hottest New Hotels (properties that opened in July 2019 or later), Top Rooftop Hotels, Safari Stays and Picture-Perfect Hotels (properties with gorgeous photos on Tripadvisor).
Top 10 Hotels in Asia for 2021
- Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives
- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Ubud, Indonesia
- The Legian Bali – Seminyak, Indonesia
- Chandys Windy Woods – Chithirapuram, India
- Mirihi Island Resort – Mirihi, Maldives
- The Ritz-Carlton, Macau – Macau, China
- Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments – Bangkok, Thailand
- Jaya House River Park – Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Milaidhoo Island Maldives – Milaidhoo Island, Maldives
- Gili Lankanfushi – Lankanfushi, Maldives
2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels by Category:
|
Category
|
Asia #1
|
World #1
|
Top Hotel
Best hotels overall
|
Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #4 in the World overall)
|
Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil
|
NEW! Hottest New Hotel
Opened July 2019 or later
|
No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA at #4)
|
Arinna Cappadocia – Göreme, Turkey
|
NEW! Best Safari Stay
Properties with safari features
|
No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Aahana the Corbett Wilderness at #9)
|
Patagonia Camp – Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
|
NEW! Top Rooftop Hotel
Hotels with the best rooftops
|
Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa – Hanoi, Vietnam
|
NEW! Picture-Perfect Hotel
Hotels with gorgeous photos
|
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa – Fasmendhoo, Maldives
|
Best Small Hotel
Less than 30 rooms
|
X Rector Minsu – Pulau Tioman, Malaysia (Also ranked #6 in the World in this category)
|
Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco – Capri, Italy
|
Best Romance Hotel
Majority of reviews from couples
|
Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #8 in the World in this category)
|
Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat – Montville, Australia
|
Best B&B
Limited to B&B
|
White Palace B&B – Ji’an, Taiwan
|
The Toulson Court – Scarborough, United Kingdom
|
Best All Inclusive
Limited to All-Inclusive properties
|
Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives
|
Ikos Olivia – Gerakini, Greece
|
Most Saved Hotel
Highest volume of “saves” on Tripadvisor
|
No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel: The Kayon Resort by Pramana at #3)
|
Havana Cabana at Key West West – Key West, Fla.
