Tripadvisor unveils the World’s Best for 2021

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2021: With a year’s worth of pent-up travel demand on the brink of bursting as summer approaches, Tripadvisor, announced Wednesday its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels, giving people the inspiration they need to finally turn their daydreams into real trips.

Representing the region, Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa in Vietnam made it to first place on the World’s Top Rooftop Hotels list. Another big winner, the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa in the Maldives, took the first spot on the World’s Most Picture-Perfect Hotels list.

Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel.

Every year, Tripadvisor combs through the millions of reviews from its global community of travellers to surface the hotels that people raved about most, and this year is no different. Even during the pandemic, travellers continued to discover, book, and give feedback on places to stay, both near and far. Despite the significant disruption to the hospitality industry in 2020, hotels around the World found new ways to dazzle guests and deliver top-of-the-line service.

“From navigating lockdowns to vaccine roll-outs, 2020 was definitely the year of staycations in Asia. This year, with negotiations for travel bubbles across the region in place, we’re all excited to finally get back to travel. Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best awards celebrate the best hotels around the World – big, small, romantic and more, inviting travellers to get inspired and start planning their epic return to travel once it’s safe again,” said Tripadvisor spokesperson Jane Lim.

New year, new categories

In addition to the much-loved categories of hotels and B&Bs that Tripadvisor typically awards, an exciting change for 2021 includes the introduction of four brand-new categories, taking the total to 10. New this year are the Hottest New Hotels (properties that opened in July 2019 or later), Top Rooftop Hotels, Safari Stays and Picture-Perfect Hotels (properties with gorgeous photos on Tripadvisor).

Kandolhu Maldives.

Top 10 Hotels in Asia for 2021

2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels by Category:

Category Asia #1 World #1 Top Hotel Best hotels overall Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #4 in the World overall) Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil NEW! Hottest New Hotel Opened July 2019 or later No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA at #4) Arinna Cappadocia – Göreme, Turkey NEW! Best Safari Stay Properties with safari features No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel:Aahana the Corbett Wilderness at #9) Patagonia Camp – Torres del Paine National Park, Chile NEW! Top Rooftop Hotel Hotels with the best rooftops Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel & Spa – Hanoi, Vietnam NEW! Picture-Perfect Hotel Hotels with gorgeous photos Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa – Fasmendhoo, Maldives Best Small Hotel Less than 30 rooms X Rector Minsu – Pulau Tioman, Malaysia (Also ranked #6 in the World in this category) Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco – Capri, Italy Best Romance Hotel Majority of reviews from couples Kandolhu Maldives – North Ari Atoll, Maldives (Also ranked #8 in the World in this category) Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat – Montville, Australia Best B&B Limited to B&B White Palace B&B – Ji’an, Taiwan The Toulson Court – Scarborough, United Kingdom Best All Inclusive Limited to All-Inclusive properties Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives Ikos Olivia – Gerakini, Greece Most Saved Hotel Highest volume of “saves” on Tripadvisor No Asia list – World only (Highest ranking Asia hotel: The Kayon Resort by Pramana at #3) Havana Cabana at Key West West – Key West, Fla.

To see all Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners for 2021, across all subcategories, visit: tripadvisor.com.sg/TravelersChoice