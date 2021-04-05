TAT confirms Covid-19 measures

BANGKOK, 5 April 2021 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced a government plan at the weekend to issue a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to citizens who have been inoculated while approving shorter quarantine measures for international visitors from low-risk countries.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 31 March 2021, Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee announced terms and conditions on issuing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, in paper or electronic form, for people who have received two required doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

However, the vaccine must be approved and registered with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Thailand, or approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be eligible for a vaccination certificate.

Also, published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette 31 March 2021, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced the latest guidelines on Covid-19 prevention measures.

The quarantine will be reduced to seven days for international arrivals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine, approved, and registered with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or approved by the WHO, no less than 14 days before the travelling date. However, they must be from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus.

The following vaccines are accepted:

ARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses needed); AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford (two doses);

AZD1222 by SK Bioscience – AstraZeneca/Oxford (two doses)

BNT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran (INN) by Pfizer/BioNTech (two doses)

Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (two doses); Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (one dose)

mRNA-1273 by Moderna (two doses)

Vaccinated international tourists who are unable to present a valid vaccine certificate, an original paper or a print-out of an online vaccine certificate to the International Port Health Control at the port of arrival will be subjected to at least a 10-day quarantine.

The quarantine period will be reduced from 14 days (15 nights) to 10 days (11 nights) for international arrivals from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not completed the full vaccination.

The current 14-day quarantine period remains in place for people arriving from the 11 countries with SAR-CoV-2 virus mutations and variants as announced by the MoPH (as 31 March 2021).

The countries are Botswana, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In order to be eligible to enter Thailand, international tourists still need to have specific documentation.

They are required to have a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate; a Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum cover of USD100,000; confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating they are Covid-19 negative no more than 72 hours before departure.

During quarantine in Thailand, foreigners are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on Days 5-6 for those under a 7-day quarantine. For a 10-day quarantine, two tests are required on Days 3-5 and Days 9-10. For a 14-day quarantine, three tests are required on the day of arrival, Days 6-7, and Days 12-13.

All arrivals are subject to be traced by a tracking system for a specified period.

(Source News TAT)