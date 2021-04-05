Skal Krabi names new chief

KRABI, South Thailand, 5 April 2021: SKAL International Thailand vice president Kevin Rautenbach has been elected president of SKAL International Krabi.

Rautenbach is described in a club despatch as a “seasoned tourism and hospitality expert and entrepreneur with a passion for modernization and digitalization of the hospitality sector.” He has lived in Thailand for the last 17 years.

Kevin Rautenbach.

Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2021-2023 at the annual general meeting of Skal International Krabi, according to the club announcement.

The newly appointed members will serve a two-year term until 2023. During that time, the committee will focus on expanding two projects as part of the club’s existing community farm projects that claim to support sustainable tourism principles. They will play an active role in the SKAL International Thailand #rediscover Destination Marketing Campaigns in support of Members businesses. #rediscoverkrabi #rediscoverthailand

Executive Committee

President – Kevin Rautenbach.

Vice President – Wolfgang Grimm.

Secretary – Cooper János Horváth.

Treasurer – Naathont Chumpon.

Marketing & PR – Barbora Víchová.

Membership Director – Sam Davies.

(SOURCE: News SKAL)