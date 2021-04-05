KUCHING, 5 April 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board launched its ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ version 2.0 Intra-State Tourism Campaign late last week to continue boosting the state’s tourism efforts and build awareness.

The campaign runs until 31 October 2021 and focusing on giving Sarawakians, residents and foreigners with work permits residing in the state of Sarawak discounts of up to 50% on tour packages explore Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Mulu, Bintulu, Bario and Mukah.

The campaign offers the best available prices on day trips as well as full board multiple day trips, including meals and accommodation to encourage residents to rediscover the tourism assets of Sarawak state.

STB Chief Executive Office Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “We are truly excited for version 2 of the ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’, which is part of Sarawak Tourism Stimulus Measure to boost the local tourism industry, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak (MTAC), together with Sarawak Tourism Federation(STF).





“We believe that it will help to boost and sustain the Sarawak tourism industry and eco-system, amidst current challenges, as we saw a positive development such as vaccine roll-outs that will, of course, give confidence and optimism about travel and beyond. But we will ensure stringent SOP’s and regular enforcements are in place to ensure our tour operators and industry players are up for the game.”

Last year, the first edition of the ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign gained positive feedbacks; hence we extended the travelling period until 31 March 2021. As of now, the revenue from SSS v1.0 is MYR1,569,026 for 942 packages sold with 5,656 visitors.

Sia Sitok Sarawak version 2.0 features over 30 new packages.

New additions in version 2

Sarawak Cultural Village

Serian and Asajaya day trip

Bamboo Rafting and homestay

Bengoh Dam and Kampung Sting Day Trip

3-in-1 half-day Matang Telaga Air Tour, Batang Ai Rainforest Experience 3D2N

Best of Kuching Bike Tour, Silabur Caving & Hiking Day Trip

Bario Highland, Miri Sunset Cruising

Bakelalan, Mulu Summit

Mulu 4 show caves tour (Marriott)

Upper Rajang Discovery, Splendour of The Rejang Delta

Ulu Sarikei Adventure

Bintangor & Sarikei Countryside Day Trip and Bintulu Explorer

Overall the STB campaign provides incentives for over 60 tours and packages worth MYR3 million. The campaign will be administered by Sarawak Tourism Federation, including providing a booking platform and payment gateway.

For further information, please refer to the STB website https://sarawaktourism.com/ and booking platform https://sarawak.travel/explore-all/

( Source: STB Your Stories content)