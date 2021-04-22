PATTAYA 22 April 2021: The 13th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament, a three-day event hosted by the Royal Cliff Hotel Group, successfully concluded having complied with government health and safety measures.

Held earlier this month at the resort’s Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness complex, the tournament was sponsored by Siam Daikin Sales Co Ltd, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Dunlop Thailand, Meiji, Supply Gallery, T&T Aluminum, Fur-right and VC Fabric.







Played under Covid-19 safe conditions, the tournament attracted both Thai and expatriates enthusiasts.

The tournament is the brainchild of Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, who is also an accomplished tennis player and a long-time enthusiast of the sport.

By adopting a round-robin scoring system, the format enabled competitors to play several heart-pumping matches against different opponents, making it an action-packed weekend of fun and exciting matches for all.

A brilliant display of top-level Tennis was delivered as participants of the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament this year included a Thailand Open Senior Champion, a Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC) Champion, a Polo Club Champion, a Le Smash Club Champion as well as several ex ITF champions who made the event more electrifying.

Kovit Ratanaphet, a former Thailand Open Senior Champion, was crowned the 13th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament Champion. Dr Anand Vichyanond (RBSC Champion), who was last year’s Fitz Club Tennis Champion was the first runner-up. The winner was awarded a trophy, Royal Cliff room voucher and a Yonex Tennis racquet and backpack.

Ryckembusch Martial (Ex ITF Champion) was announced as the winner of the second division.

Royal Cliff Hotel Group has set itself the task of building a tennis and sports community in Pattaya that provides space for senior players to stay active and also improve their game as well as get more socially connected.

It continually makes a positive difference in the lives of athletes who are given a chance to play, have fun and develop a lifetime appreciation for the sport.

Preventive measures against Covid-19 were in place during the tournament, which complied with strict government guidelines on public health, social distancing and hygiene. These include temperature checks, no handshakes, regularly cleaning of the public areas and players’ chairs, the use of hand sanitisers and social distancing guidelines for the spectators. A nurse was on standby throughout the tournament.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko, who has organised tennis camps at the club. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open, so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the conditions to prepare for the big grand slam tournament.

It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including excellent cardio machines, seven floodlit tennis courts, two air-conditioned squash courts, a swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

Fitz Club’s major sponsors

Carabao Group Public Company Limited is a holding company engaging in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing energy drinks and other beverages.

Siam Daikin Sales Co Ltd is a joint venture between Siam Motors Group and Global Daikin which have been operating in Japan for almost 100 years. The company, which is the world’s leading air conditioning company distributes Daikin air conditioning and air purifier product solutions for residential and commercial throughout Thailand.

Far East Specialty Co Ltd is a leading distributor of sports products and the appointed as the sole distributor of the racket sports brand “YONEX” for 48 years.

(Source: Your Stories Royal Cliff Hotel Group)