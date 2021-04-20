MYCEB gears up business events campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 April 2021: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) launched its 10-year Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021 – 2030 last week.

The country’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, officiated at the travel trade launch held at Pullman Bangsar Kuala Lumpur on 15 April.







The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia noted: “The majority of the strategy will be driven by the industry players; however, there is a clear role for government in facilitating the growth of Malaysia’s business and international sporting events industry.

“In charting out a better future for the next decade, the SMP aspires to deliver transformative outcome by constituting 3% of the travel and tourism industry and create an estimated 25,833 total employment by 2030.”

MyCEB’s strategic marketing plan for Malaysia’s business events anchors on three core elements; optimisation, foresight and competitiveness based on embracing a sustainable marketing approach driven and adapting digitalisation and innovation.

The plan places considerable importance on integrating the marketing and development of both the business and international sporting events industries side-by-side, with the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau taking a lead role to attract events with the support of the private sector.

“The willingness to work together in developing this strategy is a testament to their commitment to the growth and development of Malaysia business and the international sporting events industry,” said Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general YBhg Dato’ Dr Noor Zari bin Hamat.

MyCEB chief executive officer Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud added: “Malaysia has remained steadfast in the wake of a pandemic outbreak in 2020, which was also supposed to be the Visit Malaysia 2020 year.

“Entering the new decade, MyCEB is determined to uplift Malaysia’s business events industry by reinvigorating it both substantively and strategically. This SMP creates a pathway for business and international sporting event in Malaysia that can boost Malaysia’s BE industry to re-emerge stronger than before in the coming decade.”

(Source: News Bernama)