Halal Showcase returns to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 April 2021: The 17th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), considered the world’s largest and longest-running Halal trade event, will return 9 to 12 September 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MIHAS is ranked as the world’s most comprehensive Halal trade marketplace. Each year, it draws participation from an audience of international and domestic buyers, entrepreneurs, retailers, brands, media, researchers and industry influencers.

With Halal products and services fast gaining momentum among non-Muslim consumers worldwide, the global Halal economy is forecasted to expand 20% per annum to reach USD2.3 trillion annually by 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

In 2021, the 17th MIHAS will showcase bolder ideas to spur both innovation and sustainability for the Halal markets. It will be the first-ever Halal trade event to feature a hybrid format that allows delegates from around the world to enjoy the choice of attending the event, viewing product displays and showcases either physically or virtually.

Additionally, a series of personalised business matching sessions, both in-person or online, will be scheduled to help both existing and new players tap new, emerging market opportunities.

For more details, visit www.mihas.com.my.