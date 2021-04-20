India recruits OTA support

NEW DELHI 20 April 2021: India’s Ministry of Tourism has signed MOUs with online travel companies to build resilience in the hospitality and tourism industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Press Information Bureau reported at the weekend.

International travel to India is restricted, and even domestic tourism is now suffering as intra-state travel is discouraged, but the ministry is keen to lay the foundation that will expand awareness campaigns through online booking channels to be prepared for better times.

The signing ceremony was conducted in the presence of Shri Rakesh Kumar Verma, JS, MoT; Shri B.B. Dash, Director (H&R), MoT; Dr A Raj & Shri Mohit Singh from Quality Council of India (QCI); Vipin Shah, Vice President, Ease My Trip and Sriram V, Business Head, Cleartrip Private Limited.

Memorandum of Understandings are now up and running with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip as of 15 April.

The primary objective of the MoUs is to increase visibility for accommodation that meets the criteria of SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness & Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. Campaigns encourage accommodation providers to register and gain SAATHI certification that ensures tourism content suppliers adopt appropriate safeguards to curb the spread of Covid-19.