BANGKOK, 5 April 2021: Emirates has resumed its A380 service to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, 1 April, making it the first airline to operate the iconic aircraft to Bangkok since the suspension of passenger flights early last year.

Emirates restarted semi-commercial flights to Bangkok last September using smaller aircraft from its Dubai base, but due to growing passenger demand, it has now switched aircraft to the iconic A380 serving Bangkok with a daily flight.

Emirates is currently expanding its passenger services to over 90 cities in April, allowing travellers to connect safely and conveniently to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific via Dubai. The airline has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Flights to/from Bangkok will operate daily on Emirates’ three-class A380 aircraft, offering 14 first-class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in business and 429 ergonomically designed seats in economy class. Emirates flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 0250, arriving in Bangkok at 1215. After a short stopover in Bangkok, the flight will depart Bangkok at 1415 to continue its journey to Hong Kong, arriving at 1820.

The return flight from Hong Kong, EK 385, departs at 2130 and arrives in Bangkok at 2345. The flight will then depart Bangkok at 0145 and will Dubai at 0515* (following day).

PCR Testing

To make travel planning easier, Emirates has partnered with medical groups in Thailand to extend special rates on Covid-19 PCR tests. Emirates passengers will benefit from a discounted rate on Covid-19 PCR tests at select hospitals simply by presenting their flight booking from the airline. Partner medical groups include Bangkok Hospital, Bangpakok9 International Hospital, Bumrungrad Hospital, Kasemrad Hospital Prachachuen, Phyathai1 Hospital, Phyathai2 Hospital, Piyavate Hospital, Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi Hospital, Sukumvit Hospital, and VFS Thailand. Tests should be taken not more than 96 hours before the flight.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai .

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/th

Emirates in Thailand

Emirates has been serving Thailand since 1990, with this year marking the airline’s 30th anniversary in the Kingdom. In September, Emirates resumed its daily scheduled services between Dubai and Bangkok and just recently began offering semi-commercial flights between Bangkok and Hong Kong, also on a daily basis.

(Source: Emirates Your Stories)