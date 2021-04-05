Superyachts ready to return to Phuket

PHUKET, 5, 2021: Superyacht owners and service organisations welcome Thailand’s move to ease quarantine rules, according to Gordon Fernandes and Tanyuta Singhmanee (Jojo), co-owners of Asia Pacific Superyachts.

In a press statement released at the weekend, they enthused: “We have a few superyachts currently in Singapore that want to come to Phuket. This is great news for them.”

Thailand started to ease rules on 1 April, reducing the quarantine period down to seven days in some instances, according to a Tourism Authority of Thailand report based on government announcements.

By 1 July vaccinated international travellers from low-risk countries will be able to visit Phuket entirely quarantine free.

But Superyacht owners are pleased on two counts. They can return to one of their favourite anchorages in the upcoming sailing season starting October, and Thailand’s Customs Department is offering them a more liberal rule on temporary stays.

Toyota (Jo Jo), who represents the Thai Yachting Business Association, noted: “In other good news for yachts, the Thai Customs Department has extended a temporary entry exemption from one year to two years.”

Quarantine reductions began when the Thai cabinet approved a progress plan starting 1 April 2021, with quarantine for visitors cut from 14 days to 10 days for all arrivals (with the exception of visitors from some African countries).

Other yachting destinations such as Samui, Krabi, Pattaya, Phangna will gain the same concessions if the Phuket trial proves successful.

