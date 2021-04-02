Sabre rolls out a storefront

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2021: Sabre that powers airline and travel bookings, introduced its new airline storefront this week, an industry-first capability that makes it easier to comparison-shop for increasingly complex airline offers.

The new airline storefront capabilities are available via Sabre’s shopping APIs, which travel retailers can leverage to build a bespoke storefront to improve their customers’ experience. Sabre expects to launch the new capability for travel agencies via Sabre Red 360 in the coming weeks.

Powered by Sabre’s shopping APIs, the new airline storefront provides digital “shelves” that organise an airline’s offering in a side-by-side display to help travellers shop with confidence and make better buying decisions to meet their personal needs.

For airlines, the new airline storefront supports differentiation and more merchandising opportunities in the indirect channel, with flight search results displaying several product offerings for an individual flight. For travel buyers, it allows for efficient comparison shopping across several flight options and helps travellers choose the offer that is right for them.

Through an API pilot programme to test the new airline storefront capabilities, Sabre has partnered with multiple agencies, including Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com and Espressamente Viaggi, part of TravelMatic, a leading travel technology company and consolidator network in Italy. Initial pilot results demonstrate the ability of the new airline storefront to deliver a broader set of upsell opportunities with more transparency into each fare.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers.