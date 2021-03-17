Marriott spreads brand footprints in Asia

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2021: Marriott International announced a major milestone in its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of independent hotel brands, with the expansion of Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Luxury Collection to nearly 70 new locations in 2021

Autograph Collection expands in Asia, starting with China, where the 110-room CAST Nanjing Autograph Collection will open this spring on a century-old cement factory site. Other locations where scheduled for Autograph Collection properties in 2021 include Singapore and Seoul.

Tribute Portfolio welcomed its 50th hotel in March and in Japan. The 203-room HIYORI Chapter, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is slated to open in summer 2021 in Kyoto, Japan, making it the 10th Tribute Portfolio hotel in Asia. The brand plans a late 2021 opening for a property in Shenzhen, China.

In the Asia Pacific, the Luxury Collection will open its first hotel later this year in Tasmania with the 152-room Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Hobart. Josun Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, opens in April. Initially built in 1914 as one of Korea’s first hotels, the new 254-room Josun Palace is located in the Gangnam district of central Seoul.