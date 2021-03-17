AirAsia offers baggage pass

BANGKOK, 17 March 2021: AirAsia is adding a new level to its popular #FlyRuaRuaPass programme by adding its #BaggageLoadRuaRuaPass and unlimited travel insurance promotion.

For THB1,599* passengers who do not have pre-book baggage for their flights can now check-in with 10 kg baggage on any domestic flight for the next nine months starting from April.

The sale of the baggage pass opened on 15 March and closes on 31 March 2021. The pass is valid on any AirAsia domestic flights from 1 April to 16 December 2021.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “We are extremely thrilled that all 80,000 of our #FlyRuaRuaPass travel passes were snapped up in just 48 hours during the promotion in February. As we prepare for travel pass redemptions as well as the anticipated pick up in air travel demand in the coming months, we believe that many guests may need a basic check-in baggage allowance.”

With the #BaggageLoadRuaRuaPass, AirAsia guests will be able to check-in up to 10 kg of baggage per flight for any domestic route, including during holiday periods. This means guests will have 10 kg of check-in baggage allowance plus 7 kg for their hand-carry every time they fly during the promotional period. Guests who have more than 10 kg to check-in should purchase pre-book baggage as the special baggage pass won’t be applicable.

Guests only need to present their #BaggageLoadRuaRuaPass code when checking in at any domestic airport in Thailand. The pass is only applicable for new flight bookings and is not to top up a baggage allowance for flight bookings made in the past, where baggage allowance has already been pre-purchased.

Meanwhile, for further convenience and enhanced confidence, AirAsia is also offering “#InsureProtectRuaRua”**. Available for purchase from today to 31 March 2021, guests will receive travel protection on every domestic AirAsia flight for 260 days from the day the policy is activated for only THB299. Policies cover medical expenses encompassing Covid-19.

*Price does not include 7% VAT. **Terms, conditions and exceptions of each insurance policy scheme apply.