Junta names minister of tourism

YANGON, 16 March 2021: Myanmar’s military coup leaders named a retired general, U Maung Maung Ohn, as the new Minister of Hotels and Tourism, but the private sector’s tourism leaders have ignored his appointment.

A reliable source close to travel executives in Yangon said they understood tourism and hospitality business leaders are “not answering calls to attend ministry meetings, and many of those who are not cronies of the military junta have gone into hiding.

Photo credit Wikipedia. U Maung Maung Ohn.

The new Minister of Hotels and Tourism, U Maung Maung Ohn, was the Chief Minister of Rakhine State, Myanmar, from 2014 to 2016, according to Wikipedia that updated his profile on 7 February when he took over at the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

He is a Myanmar Army general and former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

The former Minister of Hotels and Tourism, Ohn Maung, who served in Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, remains under house arrest since the 1 February coup.