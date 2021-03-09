India reaches out to ASEAN’s travel trade

SINGAPORE, 9 March 2021: As a massive global vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets underway, India Tourism, Singapore, is organising a series of webinars for B2B audiences titled ‘India Tourism Reconnect’ targeting the ASEAN region.

The online sessions aim to reconnect India’s tourism industry with stakeholders in key markets to prepare for business to return once borders reopen and travel restrictions ease.

The reconnect virtual events launch 11 March 2021, first focusing on the Philippines, followed by webinars in Malaysia and Singapore:

When to watch

India Tourism Reconnects with the Philippines –1400 (SGT), 11 March 2021

India Tourism Reconnects with Malaysia –1400 (SGT), 16 March 2021

India Tourism Reconnects with Singapore –1400 (SGT), 18 March 2021

Contact to register for the webinars: E-mail: info@indiatourism.com.sg

Apart from the Ministry of Tourism and State Tourism Organisations, leading tour operators, luxury hotel chains, river cruise, and luxury train operators will participate in the B2B sessions.

India’s travel suppliers will update the travel trade about new destinations and holiday experiences on offer in India as well as the evolving post-Covid-19 scenarios. They will also provide insights as to when international border restrictions may ease.

India has started the largest vaccination drive globally and is now restarting domestic tourism following a year of disruptions.

While international travel has not yet resumed, India’s tourism leaders believe it is “safe to say that the worse is over and resumption of traffic is on the horizon.”

India Tourism Singapore is the regional office of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, promoting tourism to India from ASEAN and the Australasia region.

More information: www.incredibleindia.org Tel: +65 62353800.