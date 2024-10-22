ESG global leaders meet in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 23 October 2024: China Eastern Airlines, as the sole representative of the civil aviation industry, delivered a keynote speech and showcased its ESG achievements at the 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference held in Shanghai last week.

Themed “Uniting for Global Prosperity,” the conference discussed frontier topics such as energy and “dual carbon” goals, green finance, sustainable consumption, and technology and public welfare. It attracted over 800 delegates from various industrial sectors worldwide.

Distinguished speakers included Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and leaders from major international organizations, heads of global industry-leading companies, and Nobel Prize laureates.

China Eastern Airlines presented several innovative products at its conference booth, including the first anti-fatigue wristbands for pilots, security personnel wristbands, and anti-impact wristbands for luggage, each of which contributed to the ESG field.

As the “Official Airline Service Provider” for the conference, China Eastern Airlines also provided one-stop travel arrangements for over 50 key guests from Paris, New York, and Kuala Lumpur.

In recent years, China Eastern Airlines has adhered to the principles of sustainable development, consistently enhancing its ESG governance and performance levels.

As the first user of the C919 aircraft, the airline successfully completed the plane’s maiden commercial flight and has begun regular commercial operations.

(Source: China Eastern Airlines)