Minor names area GM

BANGKOK, 9 March 2021: Minor Hotels has appointed Mark O’Sullivan as area general manager Bangkok.

He will lead management teams at three Bangkok properties; Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort and Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel.





He was general manager of Anantara Riverside since 2018, where he opened restaurants and launched the hotel’ Loy River Song, a river cruise, sailing the Chao Phraya River from Bangkok to Ayutthaya and back.

He joined Anantara in 2017 as the general manager for Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, and prior to that, he worked for Starwood and Hyatt.