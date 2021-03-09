Sarawak Tourism joins ITB Berlin Now 2021

KUCHING, 9 March 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) today joined the opening business sessions of ITB Berlin NOW the first-ever virtual trade fair in the long history of ITB shows.

Held annually in Berlin, Germany, ITB Berlin is the world’s largest travel trade fair usually attracts 10,000 exhibitors from 180 countries. The virtual event has around 3,000 exhibitors signed up.

By participating in this marketing virtual event, STB hopes to build awareness with travel trade buyers in European markets and to maintain Sarawak’s visibility worldwide in readiness for the end of the pandemic.

ITB Berlin NOW will take until 12 March with Sarawak delegates participating virtually from their base at the Waterfront Hotel Kuching from 1700 to 2400 (Malaysia time).

This global, virtual event offers business networking sessions and opportunities to shape booking trends further down track.

“It is a challenging time for all industry players during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the vaccine rollout in Sarawak and across Malaysia has given tourism providers confidence and optimism about travel going forward. We hope the continuous fighting spirit among Sarawak industry players will push and accelerate the progress of rebuilding our tourism industry” said STB chief executive officer, Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor.

Joining STB on the ITB Berlin NOW 2021 platform are Sarawak tourism industry partners from Kuching, Sibu and Miri namely Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau), Brighton Travel, Cat City Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Ecogreen Holidays, Greatown Travel, Innosar Holidays and One Wayang Tours.

STB will also present its latest destination video featuring niche tourism products such as cycling, caving and golfing. In addition, another special campaign video features Bindi Irwin promoting conservation efforts in Sarawak.

For more information: Email stb@sarawaktourism.com or visit the website: https://sarawaktourism.com/ .