KOTA KINABALU, 25 February 2021: Sabah Tourism Board launched a new online campaign earlier this week focusing on Thailand’s outbound travel market.

The campaign that anticipates an early recovery in this critical outbound regional market runs until 22 May 2021.

At the heart of the “SABAHDeeKhrap” campaign is an invitation to “book now and travel later” with travel date flexibility all the way until 31 December 2021.

The campaign reaches out to Thailand’s substantial population of resident expatriate executives and their families who are frequent travellers to neighbouring countries as well as Thai millennials. However, the Sabah Tourism Board emphasised it would also appeal to adventure and sports enthusiasts and the general population keen to travel after more than a year confined by Covid-19 lockdowns.

The campaign link (hellosabah.my/sabah-dee-khrap) directs users to a landing page in HelloSabah.my website that presents to online users a wide range of products and packages in Sabah, which include nature, adventure, wildlife, culture, diving, community-based tourism, long, sandy beaches and international class hotels and resorts.

There is a special gift: The first 20 buyers will be eligible to grab an e-voucher through a promo code button valued at MYR100 redeemable with Sabah’s own traditional handicraft at KADAIKU outlet located in the heart of Kota Kinabalu City, Sabah.

This campaign allows travel seekers in Thailand to dream of travelling beyond their own shores to experience the wonders, excitement and serenity that await them in Sabah. It could include savouring the wonderful sight of the mystical and majestic Mount Kinabalu that can be viewed practically from all points in the west coast of Sabah.

Malaysia as a whole, including Sabah, practice a high standard of health and safety protocol with SOPs that encompasses the requirement of producing fresh negative Covid-19 test result slip, temperature check, physical distancing, sanitisation upon landing at our airports, be it in Kuala Lumpur or Kota Kinabalu.

A robust hygiene regime also applies to transfer vehicles, accommodation and sightseeing venue in the itinerary.

“Everyone’s health is of paramount importance, and all these protocols are put in place to continually protect our guests so they can have peace of mind to relish their travel experience in Sabah, the STB said.

In 2019, Sabah received 4,738 Thais, an increase of 19.4% from the previous year. Pre-Covid, Kota Kinabalu was connected by three-weekly flights on Thai AirAsia direct from its Bangkok hub.

Young Thai travellers visit Sabah to conquer the arduous climb to the peak of Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Southeast Asia, excluding Myanmar. Their adventure activities extend to scuba diving and also, to some extent, golf holidays.

More about the mountain

Located at the northern tip of Borneo, Sabah is a tropical haven abundant with eco-treasures from mountain high to ocean deep. The diverse cultural heritage and breathtaking landscape create the perfect cocktail for a fun-filled getaway. Sabah is the complete destination for business and leisure for everyone from families, individual travellers, families and honeymooners.

Sabah takes pride in the mystical Mount Kinabalu, at 4,095.2 metres, the highest peak between the Himalayas and New Guinea. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000, Mount Kinabalu is a bio-diverse hotspot that houses an astonishing array of record of all sorts; the highest plant diversity globally per unit area, the world’s largest flower Rafflesia, even the world’s largest leech! All these diversity and Mount Kinabalu one of the youngest mountains in the world (between 7 to 8 million years) and this granite mountain still grows.

Climbing Mount Kinabalu is a popular activity for visitors. Advance bookings are required as only a limited number of climbers to protect the delicate nature of the park’s surroundings. Extreme adventure seekers can opt for the via ferrata (or iron road) at Mount Kinabalu. For a record, the via ferrata is also the world’s highest at 3776m.

Of course, there are milder activities available closer to the sea level, such as world-class scuba diving programmes in marine parks and Sabah is now recognised as an emerging bird watching destination for the Asia Pacific region. Out of 623 resident and migratory species that flock into Sabah, 32 are endemic to Borneo.

Visit: www.sabahtourism.com