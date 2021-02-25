CWT processes NDC transaction for AA

SINGAPORE, 25 February 2021: CWT, a B2B travel management platform, announced Wednesday the successful creation of its first-ever GDS sourced New Distribution Capability (NDC) transaction in production via Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense booking tool for American Airlines.

“Another innovative milestone successfully completed with our partners and a further development in the NDC story,” said CWT’s vice president of product management, mobility & payments, Erik Magnuson.

During the Covid-19 travel hiatus, CWT has worked closely with ravel distribution and airline partners, and this latest milestone reinforces the company’s belief that such relationships result in the best outcome, not only for the industry but also for the customer shopping experience.

CWT is continuing its NDC innovation programmes and will keep the market abreast of developments as they are achieved.

