Qatar resumes Atlanta flights

DOHA, 25 January 2021: Qatar Airways will resume four-weekly flights to Atlanta in the US from 1 June, increasing the carrier’s US network to 12 destinations

The carrier will also significantly increase frequencies other US cities adding an additional 13 weekly flights to operate a total of 83 weekly flights to 12 gateway US cities.

In line with the airline’s steady rebuild of its US network, Qatar Airways plans to resume services and increase frequencies to several destinations:

Atlanta (four weekly flights starting 1 June)

Chicago (10 weekly flights from 4 March)

Dallas-Fort Worth (10 weekly flights from 2 March)

Houston (increasing to daily flights from 14 March)

Miami (three weekly flights from 3 July)

San Francisco (daily flights by 2 July)

Seattle (four weekly flights starting 29 January and ramping up to daily flights by 1 July)

Seattle is the seventh new destination and the second in the US. to be added by Qatar Airways since the start of the pandemic.

Qatar Airways’ US-bound flights connect onwards to hundreds of American cities through partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue.