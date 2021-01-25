Sands China readies to open its latest Macau venture

MACAU, 25 January 2021: Londoner Macao will be the latest addition to Macau Casinos, referred to as integrated resorts, when its first phase opens 8 February 2021.

Owner Sands China Ltd called it a bold British-themed reimagining of the Sands® Cotai Central integrated resort at a pre-opening gig last week held for more than 2,000 team members. When it is fully open the resort will muster 5,700 staff. Among them, 25 per cent have served the company for at least 10 years, and have extensive experience opening two or three properties; nearly 10 per cent have already reached their 15-year milestones.

More than 2,000 Sands China team members joined rallies at the Londoner Theatre Tuesday, ahead of the 8 February first-phase unveiling.

“The entire company is eagerly anticipating the launch of our newest themed destination — The Londoner Macao,” said Sands China Ltd. President Wilfred Wong told the crowd. “These team member rallies are a way for us to energise our opening team and celebrate their hard work and passion.”

At the rallies, Wong delivered an emotional tribute to Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd. chairman and chief executive officer Sheldon Adelson, who died 11 January. In response, all team members rose from their seats and gave a standing ovation for the late company founder.

Representing an investment of USD1.9 billion (MOP 15.2 billion), The Londoner Macao will open progressively throughout 2021. For more information, visit www.londonermacao.com.

Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macau. The company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao.